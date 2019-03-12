U.S. charges dozens in college admissions fraud scheme

BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Boston filed charges on Tuesday against dozens of people, including athletic coaches at Georgetown University and the University of Southern California, saying they were part of a nationwide admissions cheating and recruitment scheme.

They charged the group with running a racketeering scheme in which parents paid tens of thousands of dollars to arrange for someone to take their child’s college admissions test, and to designate their children as recruited athletes even if they were not, according to court papers unsealed on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling and other federal officials said in a media advisory they will unveil the charges at a news conference later in the day. Documents relating to the charges were not immediately available.