U.S.
February 19, 2019 / 5:00 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

West Virginia lawmakers reject charter school bill in victory for striking teachers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Striking teachers in West Virginia celebrated on Tuesday as lawmakers rejected a bill that would have opened seven charter schools, a proposal they saw as taking money from public schools.

The 53-45 vote by the House of Delegates effectively kills the legislation, which Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, had vowed to veto. The bill had passed the Republican-controlled Senate on Monday, prompting labor unions to call the strike, which closed most of the state’s 700 schools that serve 277,000 students.

Union leaders were due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday on the status of the strike.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker

