West Virginia teachers extend strike in charter schools battle

(Reuters) - West Virginia teachers were on strike for a second straight day on Wednesday, canceling classes for about 270,000 students and keeping up pressure against a bill that would allow the state’s first seven charter schools to open.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks before a crowd of striking educators at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S., February, 19 2019. REUTERS/Lexi Browning

The state’s educators, who are among the lowest-paid in the nation, sparked a wave of U.S. teachers’ strikes last year when they walked off the job to demand higher pay. Their nine-day strike ended after West Virginia agreed to a 5 percent raise.

This week’s walkout, which closed most of the state’s 700 schools, was meant to stop lawmakers from reviving legislation that would allow seven charter schools, which are funded by taxpayers but operate independently of public school systems, union officials said.

The legislation, which had passed the state Senate and includes the pay increase negotiated last year, was defeated in the state House of Delegates on Tuesday by a vote of 53-45. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans. Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, had also vowed to veto it.

Teachers have also said the bill would divert money from state schools by allowing for the creation of publicly funded education savings accounts to help parents pay for private schools.

The senators behind the bill say the measures will create greater parental choice and improve the state’s below-par public education system.

“Thousands of families across the state had their fundamental right to educational freedom usurped by the will of those who cling so desperately to the status quo,” Mitch Carmichael, the president of the state Senate, said in a statement after the bill was defeated.

He said the defeat was only a delay, and vowed to continue to fight for greater “competition, choice and flexibility.”

On Thursday, several thousand teachers in Oakland are expected to strike over charter school accountability and a plan to close several schools that serve black and Latino students. Teachers in Oakland are also asking for raises and more nurses and guidance counselors.

West Virginia, is one of only six U.S. states that has not passed laws to allow for charter schools, according to non-profit research group the Education Commission of the States.

The American Federation of Teachers called the bill passed by the Senate an act of retaliation for the strike last March that secured the higher pay for teachers. That strike was followed by similar actions in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, Chicago and Los Angeles.