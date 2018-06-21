FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in 3 hours

Kushner meets with Egypt, Qatar leaders about Mideast plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner met separately on Thursday with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, two in a series of meetings Kushner has held in the Middle East over a much-anticipated U.S. plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

In Egypt, Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt also discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi increasing cooperation between Washington and Cairo and the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza, a White House statement said.

In Qatar, Kushner and Greenblatt also discussed with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani increasing cooperation between the two countries and humanitarian relief in Gaza, a separate White House statement said.

This week, Kushner and Greenblatt have also met with leaders of Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Kushner is charged with crafting the Trump administration’s plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and the White House has said his proposal will be released soon.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Eric Beech; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman

