Kushner meets with Egypt, Qatar leaders about Mideast plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner met separately on Thursday with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, two in a series of meetings Kushner has held in the Middle East over a much-anticipated U.S. plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

In Egypt, Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt also discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi increasing cooperation between Washington and Cairo and the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza, a White House statement said.

In Qatar, Kushner and Greenblatt also discussed with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani increasing cooperation between the two countries and humanitarian relief in Gaza, a separate White House statement said.

This week, Kushner and Greenblatt have also met with leaders of Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Kushner is charged with crafting the Trump administration’s plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and the White House has said his proposal will be released soon.