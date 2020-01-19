Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to attend the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the “pointless and tragic death” of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns over Cairo’s human rights record.

A Egyptian presidency statement on the meeting made no mention of Kassem’s case.