January 19, 2020 / 1:23 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Pompeo expresses outrage to Sisi over death of U.S. citizen

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to attend the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi over the “pointless and tragic death” of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of Egyptian-American Kassem in a prison in Egypt, where he had been in custody since 2013, and vowed to continue to raise concerns over Cairo’s human rights record.

A Egyptian presidency statement on the meeting made no mention of Kassem’s case.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by David Goodman

