U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, welcoming Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House on Tuesday, said a lot of progress had been made with Egypt in terms of terrorism.

Trump, with Sisi at his side, also told reporters they had important things to discuss about military issues and trade.