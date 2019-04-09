Trump sees progress with Egypt on terrorism as he meets Sisi

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, welcoming Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House on Tuesday, said a lot of progress had been made with Egypt in terms of terrorism.

Trump, with Sisi at his side, also told reporters that the two had important things to discuss about military issues and trade.

The U.S. government and U.S. lawmakers are particularly concerned about Egypt’s reported signing of a $2 billion deal with Russia to buy more than 20 Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets as well as weapons for the aircraft.

Trump has warmly embraced Sisi despite concerns among U.S. lawmakers and rights advocates about the repression of human rights in Egypt.

In a letter released on Monday, key senators told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo there was strong support for the security relationship with Egypt but urged him to convey their concerns about democratic governance, political freedom, economic reforms and fundamental human rights in the country.

“A strong and sustainable U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership is vital for both countries but it requires Egypt to make a tangible effort to make those reforms,” the letter, signed by the Republican chairman and the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as well as 15 other senators.