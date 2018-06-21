FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in an hour

White House's Kushner meets with Egypt's Al Sisi about Middle East peace plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Thursday, the White House said in a statement, as he continues to conduct meetings in the Middle East over a much-anticipated plan he is drafting for peace between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Kusher, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and the White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt also discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Egypt and the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza, the statement said.

This week, the two have also met with leaders of Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Kushner is charged with crafting the Trump administration’s plan to create peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and the White House has said his work will be released soon.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

