U.S. gasoline inventories slump by record volume last week: EIA
#Commodities
September 13, 2017 / 3:07 PM / a month ago

U.S. gasoline inventories slump by record volume last week: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vehicles line up for gasoline at the Fuel City service station in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline inventories fell 8.4 million barrels last week, the largest weekly drop since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began tracking data in 1990.

U.S. crude exports fell to 6.5 million barrels per day in the week to Sept. 8, the lowest rate since 2014, according to EIA, which released data on Wednesday.

U.S. crude imports dropped to 5.7 million bpd last week, the lowest on record, according to the EIA.

U.S. refinery utilization rates fell to 77.7 percent last week, the lowest since 2008, according to EIA.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy

