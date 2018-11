FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose for the 10th consecutive week, the longest streak since a 10-week build that started in late September of 2015, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.