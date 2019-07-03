U.S East Coast crude stocks rise to highest levels since September 2017: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast crude inventories rose to 16.3 million barrels, the highest levels since September 2017, according to data released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

U.S. East Coast gasoline inventories fell to 58.6 million barrels, the lowest levels for this time of year since 2012, EIA data showed.

U.S. East Coast refinery utilization rates fell to 73.6 percent, the lowest levels for this time of year since 2011, EIA data showed.