U.S. net crude imports fall to record low last week: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. net imports of crude oil fell 1.4 million barrels per day to 4.8 million bpd last week, the lowest rate since the Energy Information Administration began collecting the data in 2001, data showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

U.S. Midwest refinery utilization rates fell to 73.3 percent last week, the lowest levels on record, according to the EIA data. The EIA began collecting the Midwest refinery data in 2010.

U.S. East Coast refinery utilization rates fell last to 68.9 percent, the lowest levels for this time of year since 2013, EIA data showed.