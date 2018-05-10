FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 1:13 PM / in 26 minutes

Casino mogul Adelson gives $30 million to help House Republicans: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has given $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund to shore up Republicans as they work towards retaining control of the House of Representatives in the November elections, Politico reported on Thursday.

Two senior Republicans confirmed the donation to the news outlet. The leadership fund did not return a request for comment.

The contribution will become public in the organization’s campaign finance filing this month, Politico said.

Republicans secured the donation last week after they convinced Adelson how crucial it was to protect the Republican majority in the House, the report said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan met with the billionaire at his Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, along with Adelson’s wife, Miriam and Norm Coleman, the former Minnesota senator who chairs the Republican Jewish Coalition, it said.

Corry Bliss, who oversees the super PAC, and Ryan aide Jake Kastan, also attended, Politico said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum

