House Democrats urge U.S. FTC, FCC to halt work on controversial items

U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ) speaks during a news conference with fellow Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday demanded Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons halt work on all partisan or controversial items in light of last week’s presidential election results.

“We strongly urge the agency to only pursue consensus and administrative matters that are non-partisan for the remainder of your tenure,” wrote House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone in letters to the two agencies joined by the subcommittee chairs overseeing the agencies.

The FCC and FTC did not immediately comment.