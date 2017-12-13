FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat wins U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in setback for Trump
December 13, 2017 / 3:36 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Democrat wins U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in setback for Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s election for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, scoring an upset victory in a deeply conservative state against a Republican candidate who was backed by President Donald Trump, U.S. media said.

Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones speaks with the media after casting his vote at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook, Alabama, U.S. December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Jones, 63, a former federal prosecutor, prevailed over Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

While Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jones’ victory will reduce their majority in the U.S. Senate to 51-49, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

