Trump congratulates Democrat for Alabama U.S. Senate victory in tweet
December 13, 2017 / 4:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump congratulates Democrat for Alabama U.S. Senate victory in tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday for winning a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama against the Republican candidate the president backed.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during his visit at the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In a tweet, Trump congratulated Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, who beat Republican Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, who was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct against teenagers. “The Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Peter Cooney

