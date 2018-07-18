FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 17, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Alabama Republican who once spurned Trump appears headed for runoff win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Martha Roby, an Alabama Republican who spurned Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, appeared headed for victory on Tuesday in a runoff election against a former Democrat-turned-Trump supporter.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the seal from the Alabama Republican Party office in Hoover, Alabama, U.S. November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry/File Photo

Roby, a four-term incumbent in the House of Representatives, garnered 68 percent of the vote compared with 32 percent for challenger Bobby Bright in the race to choose the Republican nominee for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial returns reported by the Associated Press.

The AP called the race for Roby within about 90 minutes of the polls closing.

Roby ran ahead of Bright in last month’s five-way primary contest but failed to reach the 50 percent majority needed to clinch an outright victory, setting the stage for Tuesday’s runoff.

The winner will be a heavy favorite against Democratic nominee Tabitha Isner in the Nov. 6 general election, when Democrats are hoping to pick up the 23 seats they need to claim a House majority.

Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.