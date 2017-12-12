Alabama voters choose senator in race with high stakes for Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Reuters) - Voters in Alabama headed to the polls on Tuesday in a hard-fought U.S. Senate race with high stakes for President Donald Trump, who has endorsed fellow Republican Roy Moore in spite of allegations against him of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.

Moore, 70, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, is battling former U.S. attorney Doug Jones, a Democrat, for the Senate seat. Jones, 63, hopes to pull off an upset victory in the deeply conservative Southern state.

The race will test Trump’s political clout after nearly a year in office, with his approval ratings at historically low levels. A win by Moore would strengthen Trump’s grip on the Republican Party, some of whose leaders have not backed Moore.

A Jones victory could mean trouble for Trump and his populist political base. It would certainly narrow the Republicans’ already slim majority in the U.S. Senate, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.

The sexual misconduct accusations against Moore come amid a wave of such allegations against powerful men, including Trump. Democrats have signaled that, if Moore wins, they will try to tar Republicans as insensitive to women’s concerns.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (1300 GMT) in the special election to fill a seat vacated by Republican Jeff Sessions, who became U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration.

Moore, a lawyer who often wears Western-style clothing, showed up to vote at the Gallant Fire Department in northern Alabama on horseback and wearing a cowboy hat.

In nearby Gadsden, Louis Loveman, 73, a retired librarian and self-described life-long Republican, said he voted for Jones. “It’s simple,” he said. “I don’t trust Roy Moore.”

“TOO MANY ALLEGATIONS”

“There are too many allegations floating out there for there not to be fire behind all that smoke. I never voted for a Democrat before but I did today,” Loveman said.

Voters interviewed outside the polls in Montgomery, the state capital, said the sexual misconduct allegations were inconclusive. “They’re speculation,” said Robert Morrison, 74.

Geneva Calvert, 80, said she was voting for Moore because he would help advance Trump’s agenda. ”He stands for what President Trump stands for,” she said.

But Peggy Judkins, 48, said she voted for Jones and that Moore was a bad candidate before “all this molesting stuff.”

She said, “Moore got thrown out of office two or three times before ... So why would you put him back in? That’s crazy.”

Republicans have been bitterly divided over whether it is better to support Moore to protect their Senate majority or shun him because of the sexual allegations.

Trump has strongly backed Moore but several other Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have distanced themselves from the candidate.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

“Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE!” Trump said in a Twitter post in which he criticized Jones as a potential “puppet” of the Democratic congressional leadership.

Moore has been accused by multiple women of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, including one woman who said he tried to initiate sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore has denied any misconduct and Reuters has not independently verified any of the accusations.

On the eve of Tuesday’s election, Moore was joined on the campaign trail by Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist. Bannon framed the Alabama election as a showdown between establishment elites and populist power and excoriated Republicans who declined to support Moore.

”There’s a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better,” he said.

Moore, who was twice removed from the state Supreme Court for refusing to abide by federal law, has made conservative Christian beliefs a centerpiece of his campaign and sought to energize evangelical Christians in Alabama while being part of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign. He has said homosexual activity should be illegal and has argued against removing segregationist language from the state constitution.

RICE: REJECT BIGOTRY

Without mentioning Moore by name, Republican former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, an African-American who grew up in Alabama, issued a statement on Monday calling the special election “one of the most significant in Alabama’s history.”

She urged Alabama voters to “reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance.”

A Fox News Poll conducted on Thursday and released on Monday showed Jones potentially taking 50 percent of the vote and Moore 40 percent.

An average of recent polls by the RealClearPolitics website showed Moore ahead by 2.2 percentage points.

No Democrat has held a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama in more than 20 years. In 2016, Trump won the state by 28 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Jones has touted a record that includes prosecuting former Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 bombing of a black church in Birmingham, Alabama, in which four girls were killed.

He spent the past week rallying African-Americans, the most reliably Democratic voters in the state, and hammering Moore in television ads. He has told supporters his campaign is a chance to be on the “right side of history for the state of Alabama.”

“Judge Moore has been consistently wrong about the Constitution,” Jones said to reporters after voting on Tuesday at a Baptist church in Birmingham. “I don’t think Roy Moore is going to win this election.”

If Jones wins on Tuesday, Republicans would control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, giving Democrats momentum ahead of the November 2018 congressional elections, when control of both chambers of Congress will be at stake.

Moore may find a chilly reception in Washington if he wins. Republican leaders have said he could face an ethics investigation.