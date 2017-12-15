Trump urges Republican to concede Alabama Senate race

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump called on fellow Republican Roy Moore on Friday to concede to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama U.S. Senate race, following the party’s stinging loss in the deeply southern U.S. state earlier this week.

Moore, whose controversial candidacy was beset by allegations that he had pursued teenage girls while in his 30s, has so far refused to admit defeat in Tuesday’s election that saw Jones win by 1.5 percentage points with 99 percent of the ballots counted.