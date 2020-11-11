Trump wins Alaska after losing U.S. presidency to Biden: Edison Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Trump, a Republican, has yet to concede the presidential election four days after Edison Research said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.
Awarding Alaska’s three Electoral College votes to Trump will not change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
