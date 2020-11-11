Trump wins Alaska after losing U.S. presidency to Biden: Edison Research

FILE PHOTO: U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.

Trump, a Republican, has yet to concede the presidential election four days after Edison Research said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.

Awarding Alaska’s three Electoral College votes to Trump will not change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.