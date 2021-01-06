Google CEO says 'lawlessness' at U.S. Capitol 'antithesis of democracy'

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies remotely via videoconference during a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in this screengrab made from video as the committee meets on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. U.S. House Judiciary Committee via REUTERS/File Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai described “lawlessness and violence” at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday over the U.S. presidential election as the “antithesis of democracy.”

“Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The United States has a long and proud history of doing this,” Pichai wrote to the company after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the government building that houses Congress.

“The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it,” he said.