Amazon.com suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Monday its political action committee would suspend contributions to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral certification last week.

“Given the unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process, the Amazon PAC has suspended contributions to any member of Congress who voted to override the results of the U.S. presidential election,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said.