Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Retail

Amazon.com suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Monday its political action committee would suspend contributions to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral certification last week.

“Given the unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process, the Amazon PAC has suspended contributions to any member of Congress who voted to override the results of the U.S. presidential election,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up