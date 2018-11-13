Politics
November 13, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Democrat Sinema wins U.S. Senate seat in Arizona: media

1 Min Read

Nov 3, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; U.S. Representative from Arizona's 9th congressional district Kyrsten Sinema poses for a photo in front of the Arizona State Sun Devils student section prior to the game against the Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally to win a close U.S. Senate race in Arizona following last Tuesday’s congressional elections, according to multiple media outlets.

Sinema’s victory means a Senate pickup for Democrats, although Republicans will keep control of the chamber. She will succeed Republican Jeff Flake, who did not seek re-election.

Sinema, a U.S. representative, thanked Arizona for electing her in a statement posted to social media and pledged to “be an independent voice for all Arizonans.”

Her opponent, McSally, also a U.S. representative, congratulated Sinema for becoming Arizona’s first female senator. “I wish her all success as she represents Arizona in the Senate,” McSally said in a video posted to social media.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.