Democrat Sinema wins U.S. Senate seat in Arizona: media

(Reuters) - Democrat Kyrsten Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally to win a close U.S. Senate race in Arizona following last Tuesday’s congressional elections, according to multiple media outlets.
Sinema’s victory means a Senate pickup for Democrats, although Republicans will keep control of the chamber. She will succeed Republican Jeff Flake, who did not seek re-election.
Sinema, a U.S. representative, thanked Arizona for electing her in a statement posted to social media and pledged to “be an independent voice for all Arizonans.”
Her opponent, McSally, also a U.S. representative, congratulated Sinema for becoming Arizona’s first female senator. “I wish her all success as she represents Arizona in the Senate,” McSally said in a video posted to social media.
