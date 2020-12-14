Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
2020 U.S. Elections

Arizona's 11 electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces another round of nominees and appointees for his administration as U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona’s 11 electors voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, confirming the president-elect’s victory in the Southwestern state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, according to a spokesperson for the secretary of state.

The Arizona Republican Party had challenged the ballot count in the battleground state’s most populous county, arguing that it had been conducted in a manner that violated Arizona law, but a state court judge threw out the lawsuit.

Reporting by Julia Harte; editing by Jonathan Oatis

