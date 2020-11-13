Biden wins Arizona, boosting margin of victory over Trump: Edison Research

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden defeated U.S. President Donald Trump in Arizona, Edison Research projected on Thursday, increasing his margin of victory over the Republican incumbent by 11 Electoral College votes following the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump has yet to concede five days after Edison Research and major media outlets said Biden had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the presidency.