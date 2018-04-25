Republicans hold off challenge to keep Arizona House seat

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Republicans declared victory on Wednesday in a special Arizona election for a vacated U.S. House of Representatives seat after a tight race that some observers said could still bolster Democratic momentum heading into November’s midterm vote.

Multiple news networks called the race for Republican Debbie Lesko, who declared victory on Tuesday night over Democratic candidate and former emergency room Dr. Hiral Tipirneni. Lesko is a former Arizona state senator who left the legislature in January and campaigned as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Lesko prevailed by about 5 percentage points, a relatively narrow margin in a deeply Republican district that Trump carried by more than 20 points in 2016.

The race was the latest of several closely watched special elections ahead of November’s midterm contests, when Democrats hope to claw back control of the lower house of Congress.

The party must pick up 23 seats nationally to reclaim control of the House and two seats to regain a majority in the Senate.

Democrats have been buoyed by some recent wins in Republican strongholds, including Conor Lamb’s victory last month in a House district in a conservative corner of Pennsylvania, and losses by smaller-than-expected margins in other races.

Electoral analysts said Tipirneni’s performance, despite her loss, was further evidence that Republicans face strong political headwinds this year, in part thanks to Trump’s low approval ratings.

“If the only data point you had to go on was last night’s #AZ08 result, you’d think a 30-40 seat Dem House gain in Nov. would be way low,” David Wasserman, the chief House expert at the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election analysis group, wrote on Twitter.

Asked why Lesko’s margin of victory paled in comparison to Trump’s 2016 totals during an appearance, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, “She’s not Donald Trump.”

“That was a different election,” Sanders said on Fox News. “It doesn’t matter whether you win by 25 points or two points, a win is a win and she’s going to be in Congress, and the Democrat’s not.”

Trump, a fellow Republican, praised Lesko’s “big win” in a Twitter post.

“Debbie will do a Great Job!” wrote Trump, who also recorded a robo-call for Lesko and urged voters on Tuesday to support her.

Tipirneni wrote on Twitter that she was still waiting for the results of the election, held to replace U.S. Representative Trent Franks, a Republican, in Arizona’s 8th district.

“Whatever happens tonight or tomorrow, we’re not giving up. Regardless of the outcome, we’re taking this to November,” she said.

Franks, in office since 2003, resigned on Dec. 8 amid allegations that he made improper advances to female staff and that he offered a female staff member $5 million to be a surrogate to bear a child for him and his wife. He denied any wrongdoing.

Lesko has said she supports Trump’s proposal for a border wall between the United States and Mexico, tightened border security and tax cuts. She opposes abortion and is a staunch gun-rights advocate.

Tipirneni largely focused her campaign on the need to improve healthcare for all consumers, including pushing to expand Medicare by allowing anyone to buy into the system.