Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden ahead of Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a significant lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, but the two candidates were neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

** Voting for Biden: 51%

** Voting for Trump: 43%

** Result unchanged from prior week.

** 22% said they already had voted.

** 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

** 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

** Voting for Biden: 48%

** Voting for Trump: 47%

** The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%.

** 12% said they already had voted.

** 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

** 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

** Voting for Biden: 51%

** Voting for Trump: 44%

** Biden up a point from 50%-44% lead in prior week

** 20% said they already had voted.

** 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

** 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

** Voting for Biden: 51%

** Voting for Trump: 44%

** Biden lead up from 50%-45% lead in prior week

** 6% said they already had voted.

** 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

** 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 6):

** Voting for Biden: 49%

** Voting for Trump: 45%

** Prior poll showed 47%-47% tie.

** 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

** 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

** 7% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 7):

** Voting for Biden: 48%

** Voting for Trump: 46%

** Prior poll showed Biden with 47%-46% lead.

** 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

** 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

** 3% said they already had voted.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

** In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

** In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

** In Wisconsin, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 577 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

** In Pennsylvania, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 622 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

** In Florida, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 678 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

** In Arizona, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, it gathered responses from 1,099 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.