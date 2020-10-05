Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to the press pool before he boards his campaign plane to travel to Miami at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, matching the poll’s credibility interval. Biden led Trump by 6 points in Wisconsin. In both states, Biden improved his position relative to mid-September.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 13% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 11-16):

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Wisconsin, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Sept. 11 to 17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 637 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.