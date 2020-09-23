Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden, Trump about even in Florida, Arizona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The race between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump looked like a toss-up among likely voters in Florida and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:

FLORIDA:

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA:

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 3% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NORTH CAROLINA:

* Voting for Biden: 47%

* Voting for Trump: 47%

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

* 4% said they already had voted.

WISCONSIN:

* Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 43%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

* 1% said they already had voted.

PENNSYLVANIA:

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 2% said they already had voted.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Florida, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Sept 11-17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 637 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.