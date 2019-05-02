Democratic U.S. Senator Bennet of Colorado joins crowded 2020 field

FILE PHOTO: Likely Democratic U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, whose political career has centered on improving the American education system, on Thursday became the latest Democrat to join the sprawling field of candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

“My plan is to run for president,” Bennet said during an interview with “CBS This Morning.”

Bennet, 54, is serving his second full six-year term in the Senate. He previously ran Denver’s public schools.