U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds an online video meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet on Friday with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a Pelosi aide.

No further details were available.