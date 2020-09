Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden greets his wife Jill as she arrives onstage at the end of U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign broke its single-hour fundraising record as the Democrat’s debate with President Donald Trump wrapped up on Tuesday, pulling in $3.8 million, a campaign official said.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, announced the online fundraising haul on a phone call with reporters.