Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden walks walks past indian sculptures as he arrives to pay respects to American Indian veterans during a campaign stop at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised more than $12 million on Wednesday, the day of the debate between his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a campaign aide.