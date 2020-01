FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden raised $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, he said on Twitter, a pickup in fundraising just weeks before voters kick off the party’s nominating process.

The former U.S. vice president said the figure was the biggest quarter of the campaign so far.