Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

FILE PHOTO: Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and democrats hold a news conference at the U.S. Capitol before the start of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden’s bid for the White House.

“I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” she said in a recorded message on Twitter.

“I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time.”

Harris said she would campaign with Biden in Detroit on Monday.