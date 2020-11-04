Biden campaign says its lawyers standing by if Trump goes to court over vote

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign said on Wednesday it has legal teams standing by if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to go to court to try to stop the counting of votes.

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.