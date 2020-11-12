U.S. President-elect Biden holds phone calls with Australia, Japan, South Korea leaders

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has held separate congratulatory phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea, his transition office said on Wednesday.

All sides expressed their determination to strengthen bilateral ties as well as tackle global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, the office said.

After defeating President Donald Trump last week, Biden has focused on laying the foundation of his administration, while the Republican incumbent Trump has been pressing ahead with his long-shot strategy to upend his election defeat with lawsuits.