Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Barack Obama will be joined by actor George Clooney on Tuesday in Obama’s latest effort to boost Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Obama and Clooney will engage in a “virtual conversation” according to an invitation to donors obtained by Reuters. Tickets range from $250 to $250,000.

In June, Obama held a fundraiser for Biden, Obama’s former vice president, that brought in more than $11 million. Biden will face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Biden to hold campaign events online or close to his Delaware home. But virtual fundraisers have proven to be effective for Biden, helping him and allied Democratic groups outraise Trump and Republican groups in May and June.

Biden on Tuesday will also give an address in Wilmington, Delaware detailing how he would address systemic racism and racial economic inequality, the fourth and final plank of his sweeping plan to revitalize the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Clooney, an outspoken critic of Trump, and his wife Amal head the Clooney Foundation for Justice, a global human-rights advocacy organization. Last month, he donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly accused.