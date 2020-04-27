U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Pelosi holds coronavirus aid bill signing ceremony on March 27, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to a video statement released by her on Monday.

Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Al Gore, who all threw their support behind Biden earlier this month.