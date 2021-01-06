Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biden says Trump must 'step up' and urge supporters to end 'siege' of Capitol building

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington as the U.S. Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump must “step up” and demand that his supporters end their “siege” of the U.S. Capitol building, after pro-Trump protesters refusing to accept his election loss swarmed the building on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said U.S. democracy was under an unprecedented assault.

