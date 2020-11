U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, arrives to deliver early results remarks from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the results of the election may not be known until Wednesday morning or later but he is optimistic of the outcome.