U.S. President-elect Joe Biden talks about protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as he speaks to reporters with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at this side about their "plan to expand affordable health care" during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he thinks it is an “embarrassment” that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election.

Speaking at an event in Delaware, Biden added that the transition was well underway despite Trump’s refusal to accept the election results, and that he hoped to put forward names for a least some Cabinet positions by Thanksgiving.