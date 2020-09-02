Politics
September 2, 2020 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Biden to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, campaign spokesman says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safety in America during a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alan Freed

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, a campaign spokesman said, after a week of unrest there over the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer.

President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing, but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by protests.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Michael Martina, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

