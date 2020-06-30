Biden says he will consider asking for a classified briefing on possible Russian bounties

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures with his fist towards his head as he says he has not been tested for coronavirus because he has had no symptoms "as my mother would say, knock on wood" while answering questions from reporters during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will consider asking for a classified briefing on allegations that Russia offered bounties for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan.

Democratic lawmakers are seeking more information on the claims, after the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had received a written intelligence briefing on the suspected Russian program in late February.

“If it doesn’t get cleared up quickly, I will seek and ask if I can be briefed,” Biden said during a press briefing in Wilmington, Delaware.