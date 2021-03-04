Biden says he will sign election reform bill

FILE PHOTO: A sign points voters to a voting center for the Democratic primary in Sun City, Arizona, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping election reform bill after it is refined and passed by Congress, he said on Thursday, a day after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I look forward to signing it into law ... so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

The bill must still clear a divided U.S. Senate.