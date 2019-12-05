Biden video says world leaders are laughing at Trump

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.

The minute-long video here plays off a clip taken at a NATO summit in Britain this week that appeared to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joking about Trump's press appearances during a chat with other world leaders.

“The world is laughing,” reads the text over that clip and others of Trump’s trips abroad. “We need a leader the world respects.”

The video, posted Wednesday night on Twitter, had already been viewed 6.7 million times by Thursday morning.

“As the President has said, Joe Biden claims that foreign leaders have told him they want him to win the election. Of course they do,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “They want to keep ripping off the United States like they did before Trump became president.”

Trump has argued that former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, pursued trade deals and other policies that let other countries take advantage of the United States.

The latest video is meant to reinforce one of the key arguments Biden is making ahead of the 2020 presidential election: that he is most prepared to deal with foreign policy, not just in comparison with Trump, but also other Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.