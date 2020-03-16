Democratic White House contender Biden says he would pick woman vice president

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks to CNN moderator Dana Bash during a break at the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. White House contender Joe Biden, who had hinted that he may choose a woman as his vice president if picked as the party nominee, committed to doing so during the 11th Democratic presidential debate on Sunday.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint and pick a woman as vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman as my vice president,” Biden said.