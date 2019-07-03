Joe Biden raises $21.5 million in second quarter, keeps pace with Buttigieg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden took in $21.5 million in the second fundraising quarter of the year, his campaign said on Wednesday, placing him behind only Pete Buttigieg among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have reported campaign donations for the period.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention Labor Luncheon, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.8 million in the second quarter, his campaign said on Monday.

In an email to supporters, the Biden campaign pointed out that Biden entered the race in late April three weeks after the quarter began, making his per-day donation rate the highest of any candidate so far.

The campaign said it had received contributions from 256,000 donors in the period. Ninety-seven percent of the contributions were $200 or less, and the average was $49.

However, Biden has frequently held high-end fundraisers in which attendees were encouraged to give the maximum of $2,800 per person.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the second quarter, his campaign reported on Tuesday. Other high-profile candidates in the field such as U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have yet to announce their totals.

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee on Tuesday said they had raised a combined $105 million in the second quarter for Trump’s re-election effort.

Buttigieg reported that he had received contributions from 294,000 donors, with an average contribution of $47.

Biden’s fundraising haul comes as recent public opinion polls show his support dropping following his performance at last Thursday’s Democratic debate in Miami.

He is campaigning this week in Iowa, which will hold its first nominating contest next February.