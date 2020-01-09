Politics
January 9, 2020 / 10:17 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic primary

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joins Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary contest, giving a possible boost to the candidate in California, a state that will conduct a key primary vote.

“We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times,” Garcetti said in a statement announcing his endorsement. “I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done — and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis.”

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Marguerita Choy

